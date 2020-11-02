WTO: Why US should support Okonjo-Iweala

For the second time this year alone, the United States of America constituted a stumbling block to the aspirations of eminently qualified Nigerians to lead major international organisations. First, it was Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, whose second term bid as President of the African Devlopment Bank, AfDB, was rejected by the US.

America had opposed Adesina on allegations of corruption by unnamed internal whistle-blowers. Adesina went on to win his second term after he was comprehensively exonerated. His first term track record earned him a landslide approval rating by the Bank’s stakeholders.

This time around, the United States has also opposed the recommendation by the Nomination Committee of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, for the164-member countries to appoint our former Finance and Economy Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as Director-General of the global organisation.

It took four months for Okonjo-Iweala to wade through the diplomatic labyrinths murky political…