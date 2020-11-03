59.6% of consumers still on estimated billing — NERC

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has disclosed that 59.6 per cent of electricity consumers in the country were still on estimated billing as at March 2020.

NERC made this known in its ‘First Quarter 2020 Report’ which was obtained by our correspondent in Lagos.

The regulatory agency said the huge metering gap for end-use customers remained a key challenge in the industry.

According to the report, ”The records of the commission indicate that, of the 10,477,856 registered electricity customers as at the end of the first quarter of 2020, only 4,231,940 (40.39 per cent) have been metered.

“Thus, 59.61 per cent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing which has contributed to customer apathy towards payment of electricity bills, ” the report stated.

However, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of registered and metered customers increased by one per cent and eight per cent…