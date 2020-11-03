APC frustrating genuine efforts at restructuring ― PDP

…insists on 2014 national conference report

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for allegedly frustrating the clamour by well-meaning Nigerians to have the nation restructured for the benefits of all.

This is as the party described the plans by the APC “to smuggle the partisan report of its committee on restructuring into the National Assembly to replace the 2014 national conference report,” as an unpardonable assault on the sensibility of over 200 million Nigerians, whose collective interests are contained in the conference report.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP, warned Nigerians of what it called a sinister plot by some leaders of the ruling party to embrace restructuring long after they showed open disdain for same.

The statement read: “Nigerians are alerted of a fresh ploy by some ambitious APC leaders to blackmail the legislature and create an…