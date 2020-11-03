Buhari’s poverty alleviation, job creation programmes best in Nigerian history – Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari’s several initiatives targeted at jobs for the youths and alleviating poverty among women and vulnerable groups remain the best in the history of the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this in Kaduna at a meeting of the Northern Governors Forum with traditional rulers on the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest.

The meeting hosted by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna was attended by a federal government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, and some members of the National Assembly from the region were also in attendance.

In a presentation to the meeting, the minister who is a member of the federal government delegation said the Buhari government has remained committed to…