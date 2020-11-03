Diego Maradona taken to hospital

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina although his condition was not thought to be serious, local media reported on Monday.

The 60-year-old Maradona was reportedly taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires.

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima.

He was admitted to hospital to undergo tests as he had been feeling poorly for some time and would be held under observation for “several days.”

The Ole.com.ar sports web site, one of Argentina’s biggest, said it was not an emergency and was not related to COVID-19 as he had tested negative in recent days.

Maradona last appeared in public on his 60th birthday last Friday before his side’s league match against Patronato.

He was gifted a plaque and a cake to celebrate the occasion but he did not stay to watch the game…