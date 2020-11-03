Enugu community, Senator Utazi hosts Ugwuanyi

The people of Uzo-Uwani council, Enugu State, counted their democratic dividends recently as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi paid a scheduled visit to Senator Chuka Utazi, the lawmaker representing Enugu North federal constituency.

The luncheon, organised by the federal lawmaker for the governor in his country home, Ama Ezike village in Nkpologu community, turned to a carnival of sort with major political stakeholders in the state in attendance.

Leading the throng of dignitaries to the event was the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

While welcoming the governor, the traditional ruler of Nkpologu community, Igwe Simeon Idu, commended Ugwuanyi for executing development projects in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

He said the ongoing construction work on the long-neglected 39km Umulokpa-Adaba-Ukpata-Uvuru-Nkpologu road which links many communities in the area to council’s headquarters at Umulokpa, has brought…