FG, DISCOs, Mojec, others move to cut metering gap by 66.7%

•Why prepaid meters are costly – Mojec

By Prince Okafor

With over 10 million households in Nigeria yet to be provided with electricity meter, the Federal government has commenced the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in partnership with the eleven Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCO, Mojec International Limited, along with other metering manufacturing companies in the country.

The NMMP is to roll out six million meters for all connection points on the grid that are currently without meters over the next 18 to 24 months. It is estimated to cover about 30 million consumers nationwide.

It is also expected to reduce the metering deficit in the country by 66.7 per cent.

Vanguard gathered that under the programme, the federal government would make funds available for the payment of the prepaid meters and the DISCOs would distribute to households free.

Subsequently, customers will pay back the cost of the meters over a period of time.

