Gov. Ugwuanyi directs immediate rebuilding of mosques

…As Chief Imam lauds gov’s intervention

…Says Muslim community at peace with natives

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed the immediate rebuilding of two mosques damaged by some protesters in the Nsukka Area of the State.

This was announced by the chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze, when he visited the location of the damaged mosques, at the instance of the governor.

This came as the Chief Imam of Nsukka Central Mosque, Alhaji Yakubu Omeh said that the Hausa community and other Muslims living in the university town of Nsukka are at peace with the natives and their Igbo neighbours and friends.

Alhaji Omeh made this disclosure following the reported false media reports that the Muslims were still having strained relationship as a fallout of the recent misunderstanding between a Muslim woman of Northern extraction and a commercial tricycle (Keke) operator in the town.

