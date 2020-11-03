Group wants police, citizen reconciliation before inquiries

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the Judicial Panels of Inquiry into police brutality against citizens across the country begin sittings to look into the allegations and suggest compensation and the restitution were possible, a group in Edo state, Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) has suggested a town hall meeting first to reconcile members of the public and the police to be midwife by the state government before the sittings of the panels of inquiry.

A statement by the Convener and Secretary of the group, Roy Oribhabor and Osamwonyi Ibude yesterday expressed concern that the police are yet to return their posts apparently yet to recover from the hostilities meted out to them during the protest and suggested that a reconciliatory meeting could restore police confidence on the public.

He said: “We once again sympathise with the police over the killings of their personnel.

“However, we appeal…