Investors’ interest growing in Nigeria’s gold value chain — PAGMI

•To earn $150m from taxes, $25m from royalties annually

The Secretary of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative, PAGMI, Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, has disclosed that more investors are indicating interest in Nigeria’s gold value chain.

She further projected that one of the key programmes implemented by the PAGMI, the integration of artisanal gold mining, would on an annual basis, grow Nigeria’s tax income by an average of $150 million, attract royalties of $25 million, and boost the country’s foreign reserves by $500 million annually.

Shinkafi said PAGMI is set to galvanise the nation’s gold industry by transforming it into a major player in the global market, because PAGMI serves as a catalyst in the industry to rapidly develop the nation’s…