Looting: Please don’t leave Calabar, Ayade begs WAEC

By Ike Uchechukwu

Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has promised to immediately provide the West African Examination Council WAEC, with an alternative office including two Hilux operation vehicles following the vandalisation of their office during the recent attack by hoodlums in the state.

Ayade who visited the premises of the examination body in Calabar on Tuesday to assess the extent of destruction, pleaded with the management of WAEC to shelve plans of relocating from Cross River State.

His words: “Let me once more apologize profusely to WAEC management for what has happened because this is not in the nature and character of Cross Riverians. We deeply regret this.

“But I have to plead with you that you do not have to relocate to Uyo. We are going to provide an alternative office immediately.

“We…