Maritime, our best chance for economic diversification — NIMASA boss

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, has said that the maritime industry is the best option for the diversification of the nation’s economy.

Jamoh who disclosed this in Abuja in a paper presented at the National Defence College, NDC, said that with many countries proposing a ban on the use of fossil fuels and the world transitioning from oil, it is imperative to exploit alternative sources of funding.

The lecture titled, “Maritime Security and National Development in Nigeria: The Role of NIMASA,” was for NDC Course 29 participants.

Jamoh said maritime had enormous potential to drive sustainable development in Nigeria, with huge investment opportunities in shipbuilding and repairs, offshore/floating spare parts sales and maintenance, freshwater bunkering and supply, dredging, and inland waterways transportation.

According to him, about 75 percent of all Gulf of Guinea-bound cargo are destined…