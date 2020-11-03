NECO resumes 2020 SSCE Nov 9

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it will resume the postponed 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday, Nov. 9.

Mr Azeez Sani, NECO Head Information and Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NECO Governing Board had after its Special Meeting on Oct. 21 reviewed the postponement of some papers in the 2020 SSCE (Internal) nationwide.

The Council had also in a press release on Oct. 25 informed the general public of indefinite postponement of the examinations due to the EndSARS protest.

“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the EndSARS protests which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

”Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now…