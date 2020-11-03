Nigeria loses N343bn as oil firms burn 265bcf of gas in 9 months

By Michael Eboh

Despite Nigeria’s struggle with declining revenue, poor power supply and environmental degradation, oil and gas firms operating in the country flared 265.18 billion standard cubic feet, bcf, of gas between January and September 2020.

This, however, represented a decline of 23.6 per cent compared to 347.15 bc of gas flared in the corresponding period of 2019.

According to the data obtained from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, the 265.18 bcf of gas flared in the nine-month period of 2020, translated to a loss of $928.3 million, an equivalent of N343.47 billion.

Consequently, the oil producing firms responsible for this flaring are expected to pay penalties amounting $530.5 million (an equivalent of N196.29 billion) for breaching the gas flaring laws in the nine-month period.

However, it is not known whether the oil firms have paid the penalties or not.

The volume of gas flared in the nine-month period is also an equivalent of 14.1…