Nigeria mulls exit from some International organisations – Onyeama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Godfrey Onyeama, says plans are underway to reduce the number of International Organisations Nigeria belongs to because of paucity of funds.

Onyeama made this known while defending the ministry’s 2021 budget at the House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the ministry is faced with a challenge of meeting its contribution to those International organisations.



“We are owing a lot, and in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), there is a process to rationalise and cut down on the International Organisations we belong to.



“This is because we are just owing monies left and right and it is not even good for the image of the country,” he said.

Onyeama, who decried the poor funding of the ministry, reeled out the challenges facing the 2021 budget implementation.

The minister said that one the challenges the ministry is facing is the movement of officers, ambassadors and their families.

He said that N1.6 billion is required for…