Nigerian Trumpkins and the disgrace of Donald Trump

By Femi Aribisala

By the time you are reading this, the American presidential election would be on its last leg. November 3, 2020, is election day in the United States, except that 95 million people have already voted as I am writing this.

That means the election must be already baked. And that means, as far as I am concerned, President Donald J. Trump is already on the way to ignominious defeat.

I have been having a ding-dong with Nigerian Trumpkins ever since Trump became the American president against the odds. I pointed out that Trump actually lost the election in 2016 to Hilary Clinton by no less than a whopping 3 million votes.

He only became president because he obtained a measly total of 77,000 votes in 3 midwestern states: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

But Nigerian Trumpkins would have none of that. Trump himself went as far as declare that his 3 million deficit in the popular votes in 2016 were fake votes. However, the 77,000 votes that awarded him the…