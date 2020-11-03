Oyigbo crisis, a threat to S-East/S-South tie

By Dennis Agbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the continued massacre of innocent Igbo residents in Oyigbo, Rivers State, was a threat to South East, South South relationship.

President General of the umbrella Igbo organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who made the remark in reaction to the unabating killings of the Igbo in Rivers State, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Governors of South East have made arrangement to meet with Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State to resolve the impasse.

Nwodo however blamed the situation to the unguarded statements made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on the EndSARS protests in Nigeria, particularly on Rivers State.

On the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, the President General said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is seriously disturbed about the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The misdemeanors of some rampaging youths of both South South and South East origin and the inciting mindless…