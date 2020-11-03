Reps blast Minister over poor treatment of Nigerians abroad

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday reprimanded the Minister of Foreign Affairs, for the continuing maltreatment of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Yakub, stated this yesterday when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appeared before the committee to defend its 2021 budget proposal.

He expressed concerns that the Ministry was yet to get Nigerians respected in their various places of abode abroad.

Yakub faulted the lukewarm attitude of the Ministry, towards the welfare of the country’s citizens in foreign nations.

“In spite of the much you have done these past years, Nigeria, as a nation, remains the whipping child of the world; we are buffeted on all sides and our nationals still suffer the very poor fate of carrying the green passport that many parts of the world hate to see. The problem is not about you, it is not about us in the House, but it concerns and worries us that we cannot get our international image to…