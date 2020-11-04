Address protestsrs five -point request now, Nigeria ‘ll emerge stronger, Sekibo tells FG

The Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Nigeria’s Senate, Senator George Sekibo, on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to succinctly look into the 5 points request of the #ENDSARS protesters.

Sekibo disclosed this while responding to questions from newsmen at the National Assembly Abuja said:

” The sanity of a system cannot be compromised by any guise, allowing a simple issue to methamorphos into a full blown crisis will be the least expected of a Nation.

“The Senator said, the requests are not ambiguous to implement, rather than politicising the situation, we should keep blind eyes on the political part we see, and put the lives of Nigerians first.

Recall the protesters made 5 points requests to the Federal Government bordering on the Nation’s body polity such as,

1. Immediate release of all arrested protesters.

2. Justice for all victims of Police Brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

3. Setting up an…