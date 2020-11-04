Akwa Ibom decries complacency to protocols, safety

By Harris Emanuel

Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, SSG, and chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, has expressed worries that the people were becoming complacent towards safety protocols in the state.

Ekuwem who spoke against the backdrop of lack of adherence and enforcement of the safety and prevention protocols in most places noted that the disease “has not disappeared from the surface of the earth.”

He stated this at the launch/public presentation of the book titled “Corona Virus 19 and doing Alright: the search for meaning” written by Monsignor Micheal Ekpenyong, a former Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Uyo.

According to him, this could be dangerous for the state and nation in general.

He said, “This malady COVID-19 that we have the privilege to contribute or superintend or monitor is real. And please father draw the attention of sisters and brothers in the church that COVID-19 has not gone,…