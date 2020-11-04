Dangote Group says $2bn fertiliser plant to begin operation December

The Dangote Group says its two-billion-dollar granulated urea fertiliser plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state will begin operation before the end of December.

Mr Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos state.

Mr Anthony Chiejina said: “The granulated Urea fertiliser plant project will be ready for take-off before the end of December.

” The pre-testing has already been done and the delay in starting operations was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

NAN reports that Mr Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, had in February projected that the plant would begin operations in July.

Aliko Dangote had said that the project would be the largest fertiliser plant in the world with its three million tonnes per annum capacity.

He said it would make Nigeria the only urea exporting country in Sub-Saharan Africa, adding that the fertiliser and…