Nigeria’s Oluwadare wins 2020 Global Animal Welfare Award

By Juliet Umeh

A Nigerian Veterinary Technician, Paul Oluwadare, has been awarded the 2020 Global Animal Welfare Award by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) and Ceva Santé Animale.

Oluwadare who is Chief Animal Health Technologist at the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Ibadan, is the author of 14 textbooks addressing topics in animal health and welfare and is a leading exponent of animal welfare delivery in Nigeria.

Presenting the awards at the 4th Global Animal Welfare Awards, the World Veterinary Association and Ceva Santé Animale expressed delight that Oluwadare and five others made this year’s Awards.

The 2020 Global Animal Welfare Awards features the addition of two novel award categories for veterinary technicians/nurses and veterinary schools, recognising individuals and institutions for going ‘above and beyond’ in protecting animals and promoting animal welfare.

The award…