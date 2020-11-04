Popular Indian TV anchor arrested in suicide case

One of India’s top television anchors Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a two-year-old case of suicide, a Mumbai Police official said.

A team of policemen arrested Goswami, owner and chief editor of Republic TV, from his residence, senior police official Sachin Vaze said.

Goswami has been charged with allegedly abetting the suicide of 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018.

Naik’s family has alleged that he took his life after Goswami failed to pay his fee for designing a studio. Goswami has denied the charge.

Goswami had been arrested in connection with the case in 2018, but was released and the case had been closed.

Naik’s family kept pushing for a thorough investigation and the case was recently reopened by the government of Maharashtra state of which Mumbai is capital.

Republic TV said Goswami and his family members were assaulted by the police and his arrest was “a vindictive attempt to punish Republic Media…