Raising $5bn infrastructure capital for NNBP, our challenge – NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC says raising the $5 billion infrastructure fund for implementation of the new Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 remains its greatest challenge.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta made this known on Tuesday at stakeholder consultatation with industry players on implementation of NNBP organized by the Commission in Abuja.

The EVC, who was represented at the event by the Chairman, Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC) and Executive Commissioner, Technical Services in the Commission, Engr. Ubale Maska said though, the Commission has several options to source for the fund none had been identified capable of raising the needed fund to catalyze the implementation of the NNBP.

Stakeholders in the industry say Nigeria requires capital investment of about $3.5 – $5 billion to implement the new broadband plan.

This fund, according to them, will be sourced…