RUGIPO announces Friday as resumption date

The management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, RUGIPO, Owo, Ondo State, on Wednesday asked its students to return to school on Friday, 6th November for the continuation of the first semester for 2019/2020 academic calendar after the COVID-19 lock-down break.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Protocol of the institution, Mr Samuel Ojo, in Owo.

Ojo stated that the reopening was in line with the directive of the state government to ensure smooth continuous academic calendar of the institution.

He said the first semester, which would commence immediately, was approved by the polytechnic’s board of studies having revised the 2019/2020 academic calendar.

According to him, online matriculation of fresh students will take place in the first week of the resumption.

The director explained that the first semester would come to an end by December 24, when the semester examinations would have been concluded.

He added that the second semester of the…