Technology as the devil in national discourse

By Okoh Aihe

The last few weeks have conspired malevolently to create a State of Anomy in our land, apologies to Prof Wole Soyinka, whose post-colonial and civil war experience, in 1973, influenced the title of one of the two novels of the Nobel Laureate.

A well-coordinated movement and demonstration by some Nigerian youths simply spinned out of control and the nation is still reeling in confused helplessness.

A once innocuous and enlightening movement unfortunately went awry. Lives have been lost. Properties worth trillions of naira have been destroyed in a moment of epidemic violence, and a new one, looting, crept into our shores and shameful images of what is happening in Nigeria is splashing across the world.

If anyone ever doubted why Nigeria enjoys the infamy of the poverty capital of the world, the evidence is all over the place, blowing in the wind. In addition and, very unfortunately, truth has also died, as nobody really wants to agree to what happened on the night…