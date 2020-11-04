Trump tweets video of his Nigerian supporters

An October 25 prayer walk by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in Onitsha, Anambra, has caught his attention.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted an Election Day message of gratitude for the parade describing it as a “great honour”.

“A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”, the president said in the message, which accompanies a video of the parade.

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

According to reports, the parade was staged by members of the Living Christ Mission, led by its founder and leader, Daddy Hezekiah.

The video shows the worshippers marching through a street waving U.S. flags and carrying banners with Trump’s portrait while singing.

Ironically, Trump was widely reported to have called Nigeria a “shit-hole country” during a private meeting at the White House in 2018.

The president strongly denied the…