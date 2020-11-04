UBEC threatens to sanction contractors over shoddy jobs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has threatened to sanction contractors who do shoddy jobs in the construction and rehabilitation of schools in the states.

The Commission warned that it would not allow dishonest contractors frustrate the federal and state governments’ good intentions to transform public primary schools across the country.

The UBEC Representative in Benue state, Mrs. Augustina Sanchi sounded the warning Wednesday at the Contract Bid Opening ceremony for the utilization of the UBEC/Benue State Government intervention funds for the 4th Quarter 2018 to 4th Quarter 2019 for the construction and rehabilitation of schools held at the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, headquarters in Makurdi.

Mrs. Sanchi who commended Governor Samuel Ortom for being passionate about basic education said, “Benue is simply on top of it because we have a lot of states that have issues but we can all see that Benue is up to…