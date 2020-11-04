Voter registration to take place first quarter of 2021 ― INEC Chairman

Calls on NASS to amend Electoral Act to accommodate diaspora and early voting

Says INEC is set for a totally different Salary Structure for Staff

Says INEC has 1,700 Pre/ Post Election Cases in 2019

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has disclosed that voter registration will take place the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senator Kabiru Gaya, of All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South led Committee on INEC for the Defence of 2021 Budget proposals, the INEC Chairman explained that the Commission is earmarking the sum of 1 billion Naira for the exercise.

He said, “For continuous voter registration, the Commission intend to resume voter registration in the first quarter of 2021. And once we resume, it will be continuous for one and a half years, at least until six months to the next general election. In other words, the Commission is not…