We’re to ensure justice, not to witch-hunt, Ogun Judicial Panel assures

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chairman, Judicial Panel of Investigation on brutality, human rights violations, and extrajudicial killings by security operatives in Ogun State, Hon. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) has disclosed that the aim of the panel was not to witch hunt any security personnel within the state but to investigate any violation of human rights and brutality, and make appropriate recommendations to the government.

Justice Olugbemi who said this when he led other members of the panel on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner, Edward Ajogun, said, “the panel was set up to investigate complaints of victims who have been brutalised by security operatives within the state and deliver justice to all whose rights have been abused”.

The Chairman said, “It should be noted that any security operative who believes that his or her right has been violated can also file his or her petition accompanied by evidence. It is not a one-sided affair”.

Calling for…