124 Kaduna children die of malnutrition in 9 months

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

In Kaduna state, acute malnutrition has allegedly killed 124 children between January and September 2020. 21,265 other children were now on admission, according to the Nutrition Officer, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Board (KADSPHCDB), Mrs. Ramatu Musa.

Mrs Musa said that the state however,cured 15,329 malnourished children, 2, 128 defaulted while 264 others remained unchanged after treatment (unrecovered) at Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centres within the same period under review.

Jibril Isah ,Monitoring and Evaluation Officer,KADSPHCDB spoke on behalf of the Nutrition officer at a two-day meeting to strengthen Advocacy Skills and capacity of Health and Nutrition CSOs, Media and government officials organised by Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition (CS-SUNN).

He said in order to manage the situation , the CMAM centres were increased from 10 in two LGAs in 2017 to the current 77 in 15 LGAs…