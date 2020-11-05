Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

A tense US presidential election was still undecided on Wednesday, even as Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s path to the White House became clearer with projected wins in battlegrounds Wisconsin and Michigan.

Biden expressed confidence in winning the race, while President Donald Trump claimed victories in a number of swing states that were either called for Biden, or which have not yet been called, and his campaign is seeking to challenge the results in court.

“It’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Biden said in Delaware, while stressing that he is not yet claiming victory.

“When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

The Democrat insisted “every vote must be counted” and that no one can simply seize a win by making declarations, a dig at Trump.

The key swing states of Wisconsin, with 10 electoral votes, and later Michigan, with 16, were called for Biden by networks on…