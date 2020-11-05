Court Registrar jailed over N80million Fraud

Soni Daniel – Abuja

A Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna presided over by Hon. Justice P. H. Mallong has sentenced a former Registrar of the Court, Mr. Joseph Etefia Udoh to four years imprisonment for laundering the sum of N80 million.

Mr. Udoh and his wife Grace Udoh were in December 2019 arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before Hon. Justice P. H. Mallong on twelve-count charge for alleged misappropriation of N80M that had been deposited in the court by a litigant. The convict reportedly issued cheques in the name of his wife, also a staff of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, and used the money to acquire properties in some major cities across Nigeria.

Based on a plea bargain agreement entered with the convict, the charges labelled against him were amended to four counts and those against his wife dropped. When Charges were read before the convict, he pleaded guilty to all of them.

The…