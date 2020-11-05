Court to rule on interlocutory injunction over Zazzau Royal stool

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

On 6th, November 2020, a High Court sitting in Zaria will rule on the Interlocutory injunction brought before it by a contender to the Royal stool in Zazzau Emirate, Bashir Aminu (Iyan Zazzau)

On Wednesday in Court, both counsels for the plaintiff and defendants presented their arguments for and against the application filed by the plaintiff.

However, the presiding judge Justice Kabir Dabo in his ruling, ruled that the court will rule on the application on 6th November 2020.

Earlier, in a motion of notice submitted before the court, the Plaintiff sought: “A declaration that he is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privileges pertaining thereto.

“An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

“An injunction restraining the 1st ,2nd ,3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or…