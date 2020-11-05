COVID-19: Corps members, staff to be tested before orientation exercise, says DG NYSC

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, says corps members and staff of the 2020 Batch “B” orientation exercise would be tested for COVID-19 before the programme.

Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this on Thursday in Jos at the opening of the NYSC 2020 Batch “B” pre-orientation workshop.

The workshop is themed: “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19”.

He further disclosed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had worked out procedures to ensure that staff and corps members who tested positive for the virus would be adequately taken care of.

According to him, the NYSC management has ensured strict compliance with the NCDC guidelines in the corps’ activities.

The director-general said that the NYSC had been interfacing with relevant bodies such as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the various state…