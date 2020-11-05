Don’t take welfare of military personnel for granted  ― Reps tell Burutai

…ask Army Chief to prioritize manufacturing of local hardware

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives warned the military high command in Nigeria against taking the welfare of its men and officers who are on the frontlines for granted.

The House also cautioned against delaying their allowances.

The Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon. Abduralsak Namdas gave the warning to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Burutai when the high command appeared before the Committee to defend its 2021 budget proposals.

Also harping on the need for the Army to ensure professionalism in its operations, Namdas, who spoke shortly before the committee went into a closed-door session also reiterated the House’s commitment to the general welfare of army personnel through budgetary provisions.

He also charged the officers to prioritise local manufacturing of ammunition, commending the Army for intervening in the country’s internal security.

