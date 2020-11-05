FG, ASUU yet to reach agreement — Ngige

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are yet to reach an agreement on the union demands.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this while addressing newsmen at the end of a closed door conciliation meeting between Federal Government representatives and ASUU on Wednesday in Abuja.

“There are three issues and these include the revitalisation fund where government offered ASUU N20 billion, on good faith based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into in 2013 as a result of the renegotiation with the then government in 2009.

“This present government is still committed to it, while we are giving them offers of some fund.

“This government is not against revitalisation but this government says that because of the dare economic situation due to COV1D-19, we cannot really pay in the N110 billion which they are demanding for revitalisation.

“We offered N20…