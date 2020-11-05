INEC to deploy electronic voting machines for 2021 Anambra guber

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu says the commission will introduce electronic voting in 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Yakubu made this known in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the 2021 budget defence at the House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters on Wednesday in Abuja.

“It is difficult to give you an idea of cost or when the process would be concluded, but we are determined that we are going to deploy electronic voting machines, electronic balloting machines very soon in our elections.

“Possibly beginning with the Anambra governorship election next year,” he said.

Earlier, Yakubu had told the members of the committee that the budget of the commission had continued to decline over the years.

He recalled that in 2019, the envelop for INEC was N45.5 billion while for 2020, the envelop was N40 billion.

The chairman said that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget…