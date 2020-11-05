Police bullet crippled me, victim tells Ogun Judicial Panel

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A victim of police brutality, Ganiu Kamol, on Thursday told the Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation how “unknown” police officers shot him in the leg and crippled him.

Ganiu who gave evidence before the panel sitting at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital, said he was shot in the leg by an unknown police officer attached to the Ibara Divisional Police headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command on July 17, 2018.

Ganiu gave evidence at the maiden sitting of the panel set up by the state government to investigate complaints of victims of police brutality, human rights violations and extrajudicial killings by security operatives within the state.

The petitioner said after he was shot, his mother and brother were detained by the then Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ibara division, CSP Bolaji Oluwasegun.

He alleged that the DPO refused to produce the officer that fired the shot and equally prevented the hospital…