Police murdered my sister on eve of NYSC POP ― Witness

…says she was shot bellow her breast

…demands justice from investigative panel

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

It was a harvest of tears at the resumed hearing of the Independent Investigative Panel on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, and other Units of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, as a witness, Miss Chinenye Igwetu, narrated how her younger sister was murdered by an Inspector of Police, a day to her passing out from the National Youth Service.

Testifying before the 11-man panel headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima, the witness, said her deceased sister, Miss Linda Angela Igwetu, was shot below her breast on July 3, 2018, by one Inspector Benjamin Peters of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, Area 11, Abuja.

The late Miss Igwetu who was 23 years old, was said to have gone out…