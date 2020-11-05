South-West ministers advocate focus on etiquette, family values in schools

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ministers from the South-West geo-political zone have recommended, among other things, that organs, agencies and educational institutions focus on etiquette, logic, ethical re-orientation and family values in school curriculum.

The recommendations were in the report they submitted at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The ministers also recommended that the Federal Government support Lagos State government in replacing damaged facilities in the state.

Vanguard had reported that in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, President Buhari had, at the Council meeting of October 21, sent his ministers to their home states to interface with their state governors, stakeholders and the protesting youths.

The deadline to turn in their reports was Wednesday, with…