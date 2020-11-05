To reduce cost of governance I haven’t bought any vehicle — Sanwo-Olu

By Elizabeth Osayande

Armed with the belief that the cost of governance can be reduced if frivolities are cut, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has revealed that neither he nor anyone in his cabinet had purchase personal or official vehicles with taxpayers’ money since they assumed office.

He made this revelation on Thursday, in his address at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference, on the theme ‘Taxation and Economic Competitiveness: Imperatives for National Development’.

While harping on the need to reduce the cost of governance, Sanwo-Olu said: “We need to look at the expenditure of our state.

“As the Chief Executive of our state, I ask myself where can I cut the excesses from?

“What can I do away with in order to increase the revenue of our state, and make available a lot of money for my state for them to do well?”

ALSO READ: Abandoned Container: Customs, CMA CGM distance selves from toxic waste as NESREA investigates

Sawo-Olu…