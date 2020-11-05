Use taxes in resuscitating critical industries to tackle unemployment

Calls for transparency in tax payment, utilization

Poverty, inequality could be tamed with taxes — NLC

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An international Civil Society Organisation, CSO, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, tasked government at all levels in utilizing taxes to resuscitate critical industries to tackle alarming unemployment in the country.

This was stated by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, in an opening remark, at a 2-day National Tax Summit with theme, ‘Taxation and Development’ convened by ActionAid and its partners, including the Tax Justice and Governance Platform, TJ&GP; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC; OXFAM; and Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, which held from November 4-5, 2020, in Abuja, and had 17 States in attendance along with CSOs and media.

Obi said undeniably, the tax remains the most sustainable avenue for mobilizing the needed resources for effective gender-responsive public service delivery and redistribution of the collective…