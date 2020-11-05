WAEC apologises to Ekiti govt over delay in release of 2020 WASSCE results

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has apologised to the Ekiti State government over delay in the release of the 2020 results of public schools.

The Council debunked the rumour that the results, which were released on Thursday instead of Monday was delayed owing to huge debt owed by the State government.

There was anxiety among parents and candidates in Ekiti, on Wednesday, over inability to access their results via online platform provided by the Council, which fueled the insinuation that that state’s indebtedness to WAEC must have necessitated such.

But in a letter dated 5th November, 2020 and signed by WAEC’s Branch Controller, Alhaji Olajide Hakeem, for the Head of National Office, clarified that the government of Ekiti was not in any way indebted to the council.

The letter addressed to the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, reads, ” On behalf of the national office and the entire WAEC, I hereby…