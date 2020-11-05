“We’ll suspend strike if FG pays salaries, complete negotiations” — ASUU

Says our children too are tired of staying at home

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

As the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities enters the seventh month, the lecturers have said it will suspend it if the Federal Government pays their withheld salaries and completes the negotiations of what led to the strike.

The union accused the government of trying to use hunger, a weapon of war to suppress its members.

This was disclosed by the Union’s zonal coordinator, Prof Ade Adejumo when speaking with newsmen in the University of Ibadan on Wednesday.

Prof Adejumo was flanked by Professor Moyo Ajao, Professor Ayo Akinwole, Ibadan, Dr Femi Abanikannda from the University of Osun, Dr Dauda Adesola from Kwara State, and Prof Olusiji Showande from Lagos State.

He said, “We are ready to suspend the strike if the government pays our withheld salaries and completes the negotiations that led to the strike. Our children too are tired of staying at home but we cannot work on…