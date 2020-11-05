Women, mothers mostly victims of mass arrest in Lagos state

We’re innocent, they cry out

Police have learnt nothing from the protests — CSOs

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Esther Onyegbula

Whenever there is crisis, violence, or war, women and children seem to be at the receiving end of the unfortunate fallouts.

So it was recently for several women who were arrested during the curfew imposed by the Lagos State government after the peaceful EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums across the state.

When 32-year old Aishat Mohamend a mother of four who resides at 32 Docas Street in Alpha beach, Jankande went out to buy soup items on Thursday at about 9:30 am during the curfew, little did she know she was courting trouble and would spend the next six days in a crowded police cell for flouting government order?

Narrating how she was arrested, Aishat said, “I was on my way to Jakande market opposite Shoprite (Lekki) to buy soup items on Thursday morning when some police officers stopped me, they asked me to walk towards them and when I…