Air Force deploys 4 drones to Zamfara, says Air Chief

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is deploying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as a drone, aircraft to Zamfara to enhance its air operations in the state.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, disclosed this when he visited Zamfara on Thursday.

Abubakar said he was in the state to further assess the infrastructure gap in view of the decision of the Federal Government to deploy additional Air Platforms to support the ongoing operation in the state. He said that the measure was to enhance air operations not only in Zamfara but in the whole of the northwestern parts of the country.