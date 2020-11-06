Air Force deploys 4 drones to Zamfara, says Air Chief

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is deploying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), otherwise known as a drone, aircraft to Zamfara to enhance its air operations in the state.
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, disclosed this when he visited Zamfara on Thursday.
Abubakar said he was in the state to further assess the infrastructure gap in view of the decision of the Federal Government to deploy additional Air Platforms to support the ongoing operation in the state. He said that the measure was to enhance air operations not only in Zamfara but in the whole of the northwestern parts of the country.
“We are expecting four UAVs that will operate from Gusau here to cover Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states.
“Apart from Zamfara other UAVs would be operating in Gombe and Borno States. We are also here to solicit the support of the state government to ensure effective air operations,” Abubakar said.
“Very soon, we are going to commence…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper