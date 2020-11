Biden edges ahead of Trump in Georgia as nation awaits result

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken the lead in the US state of Georgia – one of the final states still in play in the presidential election – with just a small fraction of the votes left to be counted.

A win for Biden in Georgia – not at all certain given that the margin is less than 1,000 votes, according to multiple media reports – would hand him the state’s crucial 16 Electoral College votes. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the White House.

If Georgia, which has voted Republican every election cycle since 1992, is called for Biden and Arizona holds for the Democrat, this would push him over the 270 mark.

The vote count is in its final stages in the remaining key states, with the pressure rising on Republican President Donald Trump, who has fewer paths to victory.

Election officials say staff are diligently working in several states to count every vote, noting that mail-in balloting has added some time to the tallying…