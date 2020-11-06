Biden maintains lead as Trump unleashes legal battle

By Henry Ojelu with agency report

Lawsuits were launched by President Donald Trump across America yesterday, adding fresh drama to a presidential election that is already on knife edge. Lawyers were running in and out of law courts in at least five states yesterday disputing or affirming results.

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is currently leading Trump by 264 to 214 electoral votes and is favourite to win the election. Key wins for both candidates in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona will determine the final lap of the race.

President Trump’s moves to stop further vote counts in about four swing states however suffered a setback in Georgia and Michigan where the two court yesterday dismissed two separate law suits.

In Georgia where Trump maintains a slim led against his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, the state court dismissed the lawsuit filed by Georgia Republicans to prevent the “unlawful counting of ballots received after the election” in Savannah.

They…