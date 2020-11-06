Buhari receives Pictorial Reports on aftermath of Lagos #EndSARS protest

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State behind closed doors where he received pictorial reports on properties damaged by hoodlums during #EndSARS protests in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sunday Aghaeze, the Personal Assistant to the President (Photography), confirmed this via pictorial reports on the meeting.

“The governor presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests,” one of the captions of the pictures indicated.

NAN reports that the governor, however, declined to take questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

It would be recalled that similar report on the aftermath of the ENDSAR protest by the Ministers from the south west zone of the country was presented to the president during the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, submitted the report…